By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 1 U.S. luxury handbag maker
Coach Inc dropped in its trading debut in Hong Kong on
Thursday as thin volume in its depositary receipts limited their
appeal to local investors.
The company's Hong Kong depositary receipts (HDR),
each representing one tenth of Coach's common stock, closed at
HK$48.50.
Coach said in a securities filing that its shares closed the
previous session at the equivalent of HK$487.45, putting the
value of the HDRs at HK$48.745 and Thursday's decline at 0.5
percent. By comparison, the Hang Seng Index surged 5.6
percent and Coach's peer Prada SpA gained 6.9 percent.
Founded in 1941 in a workshop in New York City, Coach became
the first company incorporated in the United States to list in
Hong Kong, following in the footsteps of another luxury giant,
Prada SpA, which was the first Italian company to list
in the former British colony.
Unlike Prada, which raised $2.5 billion in June, Coach
issued no new shares and raised no funds, choosing a rare method
called "listing by introduction" that some bankers have dubbed
expensive marketing.
Five other companies have listed in Hong Kong by way of
introduction so far in 2011 and casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd will pursue the same path
with a Dec. 7 debut, but the lack of liquidity on those shares
have limited their appeal to investors.
Coach Chief Executive Lew Frankfort called the listing "a
momentous day" for the company, but acknowledged that it would
take time for the maker of handbags, wallets, belts and other
leather goods to lure investors in Hong Kong.
"Trading is light, but we expect it to intensify as
investors become more aware that they could purchase Coach on
the Hong Kong exchange," Frankfort told a news conference.
Like Prada, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and global
brands such as Burberry Group Plc and LVMH Moët
Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Coach is counting on
insatiable demand in Greater China for luxury goods to fuel
future growth.
According to consulting firm McKinsey & Co, China will
account for 20 percent of the global luxury market by 2015, with
spending in the country nearly tripling to $27 billion by that
year from around $10 billion in 2009.
Coach was present in 71 locations in China at the end of
October and plans to open about 30 new locations in the country
in fiscal 2012, which ends in July.
"It is quite obvious that luxury companies are looking at
expansion in Greater China so they try to list in Hong Kong to
help raise their brand recognition, marketing," said Carrie
Chan, analyst at ICBC International Research Ltd in Hong Kong.
