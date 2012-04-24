April 23 Upscale leather goods maker Coach Inc posted a higher quarterly profit Tuesday, helped by sales gains in China and at its own North American stores.

Overall revenue in the third quarter rose 16.6 percent to $1.11 billion, just above the $1.10 billion Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at North American stores open at least a year rose 6.7 percent during the quarter that ended March 31. In China, a small but fast-growing market for Coach, sales soared 60 percent.

Net income was $225 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $186 million, or 62 cents, a year earlier.

Coach raised its dividend 33 percent to $1.20 per share. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)