* Q1 EPS 73 cents vs Street view 70 cents

* North America same-store sales up 9.2 pct

* Sees China sales hitting $300 mln this year

* Q1 gross margin 72.8 pct vs year-earlier 74.2 pct

* Shares little changed in morning trading (Adds CEO interview, share move)

By Phil Wahba

Oct 25 Coach Inc ( COH.N ) expects margins to keep improving as more of its production comes from outside an increasingly expensive China, and the maker of upscale leather handbags sounded an optimistic note ahead of the holiday season.

Coach said quarterly gross margin, a gauge of how profitable its products are, was below year-ago levels but better than in the preceding quarter, and should improve further as more goods are made in India and Vietnam.

"It's a continued diversification into lower-cost countries," Chief Executive Lew Frankfort told Reuters in an interview.

Frankfort said about 80 percent of Coach's products are now made in China, down from about 85 percent a year ago. Longer term, the company wants that to fall to 50 percent, not by taking production out of China but by adding it elsewhere.

Coach on Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected sales and net income in its fiscal first quarter, ended Oct. 1, helped by a 9.2 percent increase in sales at North American stores open at least a year and a double-digit percentage gain in China.

Revenue in the quarter rose 15.2 percent to $1.05 billion and beat the average Wall Street estimate of $1.02 billion. Net income was 73 cents per share, up from 63 cents a year earlier and above the 70 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coach expects full-year sales in China, its fastest growing market, to reach $300 million.

Despite the recently bumpy economy, Coach is poised for a strong holiday season, Frankfort said, pointing to internal research.

"Consumers are worried, but they intend to spend at similar levels to last year," he said. "The good news for us is we have a broader franchise."

He expects sales gains during the holiday season to come from winning new customers.

Frankfort noted that in the first quarter, sales were up in every price and product category, helped by shoppers spending more on accessories like handbags and less on fashion.

Coach continues to push in the men's market. Frankfort expects men's sales to double this year, potentially reaching 10 percent of North American sales.

Frankfort's bullishness reflects the luxury sector's overall optimism. Consulting firm Bain & Co last week raised its global sales growth outlook for luxury goods for 2011, saying demand is stronger than it was in the spring. [ID:nL5E7LH0TP]

In the past two weeks, French conglomerate LVMH ( LVMH.PA ) and British luxury group Burberry ( BRBY.L ) also said luxury spending was holding up well. [ID:nL5E7LI072]

Coach shares were little changed at $62.64 in morning trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)