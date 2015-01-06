* Deal valued at up to $574 mln
* Analysts call deal unnecessary and distracting
* Transaction expected to close by May
(Adds Breakingviews link; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 6 Coach Inc will buy women's luxury
footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, as it looks to
expand its high-end offerings to better compete with
fast-growing rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
and Kate Spade & Co.
Coach, known for its Poppy handbags, said it would buy
Stuart Weitzman Holdings from private equity firm Sycamore
Partners in a deal valued at up to $574 million.
Analysts, however, called Coach's first ever acquisition
unnecessary and distracting, saying the deal could shift its
focus from fixing its core handbags business.
Any distraction will complicate matters during a critical
turnaround phase, Stifel Nicolaus analysts wrote in a note.
Coach is "paying a premium for a distraction," shelling out
nearly twice Stuart Weitzman Holdings' revenue over the past 12
months, Topeka Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
Stuart Weitzman Holdings had revenue of about $300 million
in the year ended Sept. 30.
New York-based Coach's shares were down about 1 percent at
$36.48 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Companies such as Michael Kors and Kate Spade have eaten
into Coach's market share in North America with their affordable
and trendier handbags and accessories.
Coach is realigning its business by cutting promotions and
shuttering underperforming stores.
The company said on Tuesday it would make an initial cash
payment of about $530 million to Sycamore Partners and pay up to
$44 million on achievement of certain revenue targets over the
three years after the acquisition closes.
Stuart Weitzman will remain the chairman of Stuart Weitzman
Holdings and he will pay Coach $2.5 million when the transaction
closes. Coach said it expected the deal to close by May.
Sycamore Partners acquired Stuart Weitzman Holdings last
year as part of its purchase of Jones Group Inc, the fashion
company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New York.
Stuart Weitzman Holdings, which has fashion models Kate Moss
and Natalia Vodianova endorsing its shoes, has 45 retail stores
in the United States and 62 in other countries.
Reuters reported on Monday that Coach was nearing a deal to
buy Stuart Weitzman Holdings.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two
companies were close to a deal.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)