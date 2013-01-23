Jan 23 Upscale leather-goods maker and retailer
Coach Inc on Wednesday reported holiday quarter sales
below Wall Street forecasts as a tough economy and more
discounting on women's handbags by rivals hurt sales in North
America.
Overall revenue in the second quarter rose 3.8 percent to
$1.5 billion, missing Wall Street analyst projections for net
sales of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, still
its biggest market by far, fell 2 percent during the quarter.
Net income in the quarter, which ended Dec. 29, was $352.8
million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $347.5 million, or
$1.18, a year earlier.