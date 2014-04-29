April 29 Coach Inc reported a sharp drop in North American sales on Tuesday as the upscale leather goods maker continued to lose ground to fast-growing rivals.

Overall revenue fell 7.4 percent to $1.1 billion in the third quarter ended March 29. Sales at North American stores open at least a year fell 21 percent.

Quarterly net income fell to $190.7 million, or 68 cents per share, from $238.9 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)