UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
April 23 Upscale leather goods maker and retailer Coach Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in North America.
Coach shares were up 9 percent in premarket trading.
Overall revenue rose 7 percent to $1.19 billion in the third quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, its biggest market by far, rose 1 percent.
Net income rose to $239 million, or 84 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 30 from $225 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes per month at Peru's top copper mine, a union official said on Friday.