Jan 22 Coach Inc said comparable sales in North America fell 13.6 percent in the final quarter of 2013, the latest sign it is losing share in the handbag market to fast-growing rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and kate spade.

Overall revenue fell 5.6 percent to $1.42 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28.

Net income fell to $297.4 million, or $1.06 per share, from $352.8 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Coach shares fell 7.7 percent in premarket trading.