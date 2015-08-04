* 4th-qtr sales $1 bln vs est. $973 mln

* Profit $0.31/share vs est. $0.29

* Shares rise as much as 7 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details; updates shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 4 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by the acquisition of luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC and some recovery in demand in North America, its biggest market.

Shares of the maker of Poppy handbags rose as much as 7 percent on Tuesday.

Coach, which is facing fierce competition from companies such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate Spade & Co , is trying to revive sales by renovating stores, refreshing its styles under new Creative Director Stuart Vevers and expanding in areas such as footwear and men's accessories.

The efforts seem to be working, with the company's same-store sales decline slowing in North America.

Coach's North America same-store sales fell 19 percent in the fourth quarter, the smallest decline in a year. Analysts on average had expected a 20.8 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The region accounts for more than half of the company's total sales.

Coach has also cut back on discounts and promotions to improve margins and preserve its luxury brand positioning.

"We're not focused on market share in the short term, we are very focused on how we make the Coach brand relevant for long-term growth," Chief Executive Victor Luis told Reuters.

The company's plans to reestablish itself as a luxury brand are "directionally correct," research firm Conlumino's Chief Executive Neil Saunders said, but analysts warned that it could be difficult to implement the strategy as rivals get more aggressive with promotions.

Coach is still a "brand of choice" for handbags, but most shoppers find its products overpriced, JP Morgan said a note on Monday, citing a survey of 500 women who had bought handbags in the past year. (bit.ly/1KOOJtb)

Coach's net income fell 84.4 percent to $11.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 27.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue declined nearly 12 percent to $1 billion, including $43 million from Stuart Weitzman.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per share and revenue of $973 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coach's shares were up 1.8 percent at $30.99 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 19 percent this year. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)