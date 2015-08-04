* 4th-qtr sales $1 bln vs est. $973 mln
* Profit $0.31/share vs est. $0.29
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 4 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by the
acquisition of luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC
and some recovery in demand in North America, its biggest
market.
Shares of the maker of Poppy handbags rose as much as 7
percent on Tuesday.
Coach, which is facing fierce competition from companies
such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate Spade & Co
, is trying to revive sales by renovating stores,
refreshing its styles under new Creative Director Stuart Vevers
and expanding in areas such as footwear and men's accessories.
The efforts seem to be working, with the company's
same-store sales decline slowing in North America.
Coach's North America same-store sales fell 19 percent in
the fourth quarter, the smallest decline in a year. Analysts on
average had expected a 20.8 percent drop, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
The region accounts for more than half of the company's
total sales.
Coach has also cut back on discounts and promotions to
improve margins and preserve its luxury brand positioning.
"We're not focused on market share in the short term, we are
very focused on how we make the Coach brand relevant for
long-term growth," Chief Executive Victor Luis told Reuters.
The company's plans to reestablish itself as a luxury brand
are "directionally correct," research firm Conlumino's Chief
Executive Neil Saunders said, but analysts warned that it could
be difficult to implement the strategy as rivals get more
aggressive with promotions.
Coach is still a "brand of choice" for handbags, but most
shoppers find its products overpriced, JP Morgan said a note on
Monday, citing a survey of 500 women who had bought handbags in
the past year. (bit.ly/1KOOJtb)
Coach's net income fell 84.4 percent to $11.7 million, or 4
cents per share, in the quarter ended June 27.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue declined nearly 12 percent to $1 billion, including
$43 million from Stuart Weitzman.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per
share and revenue of $973 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Coach's shares were up 1.8 percent at $30.99 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close,
the stock had fallen 19 percent this year.
