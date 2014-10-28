BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Coach Inc, known for its Poppy handbags, reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly sales due to lower sales in North America, its biggest market.
Coach's net income fell to $119.1 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 27 from $217.9 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.04 billion from $1.15 billion.
Sales in North America dropped 19 percent to $634 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency