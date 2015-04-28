April 28 Coach Inc, the maker of Poppy handbags, reported a 15.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue as sales in North America, its biggest market, fell for the seventh straight quarter.

The company's net income fell to $88.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 28 from $190.7 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $929.3 million from $1.10 billion.