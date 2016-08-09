Aug 9 Coach Inc's quarterly sales rose 2
percent at North America stores open at least a year, the first
rise in over three years, as the handbag maker offered fewer
promotions.
The rise was higher than the 1.8 percent analysts had on
average had expected, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net income rose to $81.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended July 2 from $11.7 million, or 4 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales increased 15 percent to $1.15 billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)