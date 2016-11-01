UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the company limited its supply to department stores.
Coach's net sales rose slightly to $1.04 billion in the first quarter ended Oct. 1, from $1.03 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share, from $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.