Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.

The company's net income rose to $199.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170.1 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.32 billion from $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)