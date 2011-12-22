* Australian coal prices rise; tight early 2012 supply

* Orica explosives plant closure supports prices

* Chinese buying interest low

PERTH, Dec 22 Australia's thermal coal prices, the benchmark for Asia, rose slightly to around $111 per tonne in thin pre-holiday trading, with some producers unable to fill deliveries for early next year, in part due to wet weather.

Thermal coal on the global COAL Newcastle index for the week to date closed at $111.59 per tonne on Wednesday, up slightly from $110.38 per tonne a week earlier.

Wet weather in Australia's main coal producing region, the Hunter Valley, has slowed production and kept supplies for January and February of next year tight, according to market sources.

The ongoing closure of the Orica explosives plant that supplies many Australian thermal coal miners has also constrained coal production.

Orica said on Thursday repair work on the plant will be completed this week and the company will begin pre-start testing next week.

Despite the production delays, however, Australian thermal coal shipments from Newcastle port rose 14 percent in the week ended Dec. 19 to 2.95 million tonnes as producers continued to ramp up exports ahead of the year end.

Chinese buying interest remained weak as the domestic coal price benchmark fell slightly to 821 yuan ($130) per tonne last week from 830 yuan the previous week, according to the weekly Bohai-Rim Bay thermal coal price index published Wednesday .

Chinese import demand typically ramps up when domestic prices climb above the cost of importing coal.

Japanese utilities and Australian suppliers Xstrata and Anglo American have not yet reached an agreement for the annual coal contract beginning January.

At the start of negotiations, bids and offers were far apart, with Japanese utilities bidding $110 per tonne or less and producers offering around $120 per tonne.

The January thermal coal supply contract typically represents about 10 to 15 percent of Japan's annual imports.

The 2011 benchmark annual contract starting April 1, which represents most of the long-term coal volumes imported during the year, was settled at a record of $129.85 per tonne, while a smaller annual contract beginning in October was settled at $126.50 a tonne. ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)