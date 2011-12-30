* Australian coal prices higher in year-end trade
* Some Chinese buying interest seen for 2012
PERTH Dec 30 Australia's thermal coal
price benchmark rose to over $116 per tonne in thin year-end
holiday trading, with near-term supply out of Newcastle,
Australia's largest thermal coal port, still tight.
Thermal coal on the global COAL Newcastle index for the week
to date closed at $116.13 per tonne on Thursday, up from $111.90
per tonne a week earlier.
Wet weather and delayed maintenance schedules in the Hunter
Valley, Australia's main thermal coal producing region, has kept
supplies for early next year tight and supported prices.
The ongoing closure of the Orica explosives plant
that supplies many Australian thermal coal miners has also
constrained coal production.
Orica's explosives plant, which supplies major coal
miners in the area has been offline for several weeks, but the
company is expected to restart the plant in the new year after
pre-start tests this week.
In China, the domestic coal price benchmark fell to 808 yuan
($130) per tonne last week from 821 yuan the previous week,
according to the weekly Bohai-Rim Bay thermal coal price index
published Wednesday .
Chinese buyers did show some interest in deliveries for the
second quarter 2012 deliveries, market sources said.
This week, the Chinese government called on the country's
biggest energy users to save 250 million tonnes of standard coal
in the five years ending 2015.
China is the world's biggest consumer and producer of coal,
and typically turns to imports only when domestic prices are
high enough to make paying for imports economic.
($1 = 6.3212 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Sugita Katyal)