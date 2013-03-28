PERTH, March 28 Australian thermal coal
benchmark prices continued to slide this week and were just
above $90 a tonne as producers held out on making offers ahead
of the settlement of Japan's largest coal contracts of the year.
Japanese utilities buy the majority of their coal supplies
from Australian producers using long-term contracts, with the
largest beginning April 1, the start of Japan's fiscal year.
Australia's Newcastle spot index dipped
slightly to $90.27 per tonne on Wednesday, down from $91.61 per
tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform
globalCOAL showed.
Earlier this week, a 25,000 tonne cargo for May delivery
traded at $88.50 per tonne, and cargoes for June delivery traded
at $88.50 and $88.75 per tonne.
"There's a slight downward trend. This year prices might be
(lower) than last year," one market source said.
A global oversupply of coal has pressured prices for over a
year, and in Europe, coal prices fell below $80 on Wednesday,
hitting 3-year lows.
Japan's April 1 contracts typically settle a few dollars
above the globalCOAL benchmark, and are expected to settle
around $95 per tonne. That's far lower than the opening offer of
around $102 per tonne made by Xstrata, which represents
Australian producers in the price negotiations.
A settlement at $95 per tonne would be a 15 percent decline
in the annual contract price from $115 per tonne in 2012 and a
27 percent decline from the record of $130 per tonne in 2011.
Coal prices in China, the world's biggest producer and
consumer of coal, were flat this week at 618 yuan ($99.45).