PERTH, March 28 Australian thermal coal benchmark prices continued to slide this week and were just above $90 a tonne as producers held out on making offers ahead of the settlement of Japan's largest coal contracts of the year.

Japanese utilities buy the majority of their coal supplies from Australian producers using long-term contracts, with the largest beginning April 1, the start of Japan's fiscal year.

Australia's Newcastle spot index dipped slightly to $90.27 per tonne on Wednesday, down from $91.61 per tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

Earlier this week, a 25,000 tonne cargo for May delivery traded at $88.50 per tonne, and cargoes for June delivery traded at $88.50 and $88.75 per tonne.

"There's a slight downward trend. This year prices might be (lower) than last year," one market source said.

A global oversupply of coal has pressured prices for over a year, and in Europe, coal prices fell below $80 on Wednesday, hitting 3-year lows.

Japan's April 1 contracts typically settle a few dollars above the globalCOAL benchmark, and are expected to settle around $95 per tonne. That's far lower than the opening offer of around $102 per tonne made by Xstrata, which represents Australian producers in the price negotiations.

A settlement at $95 per tonne would be a 15 percent decline in the annual contract price from $115 per tonne in 2012 and a 27 percent decline from the record of $130 per tonne in 2011.

Coal prices in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, were flat this week at 618 yuan ($99.45).