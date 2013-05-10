* Coal stocks fall 0.3 pct at Bohai Sea ports on week
* China domestic prices hold steady after 4 weeks of decline
* Indonesian output curtailed by long rainy season -traders
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, May 10 Australian thermal coal
benchmark prices inched up slightly this week as enquiries from
top importer China increased following a holiday lull, while
tight supplies from largest seller Indonesia also helped support
prices.
A fall in coal inventories at major Chinese ports, along
with stabilising domestic prices, also helped sentiment.
"We're seeing more enquiries from Chinese buyers although
their bid prices are still very low," said a Singapore-based
trader, adding that higher offer prices from sellers in
Indonesia had also supported the market.
Traders said Indonesian sellers have raised prices because
many mid-sized miners are almost sold out for May, June and July
because an extended rainy season has hit production.
Australia's Newcastle spot index rose to $87.57
per tonne on Thursday, up from $87.29 per tonne a week ago, data
from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
Domestic coal prices in China stood at 613 yuan ($99.99),
unchanged from last week, pausing after 4 straight weeks of
decline. Chinese prices have fallen for 14 out of 16 weeks since
the start of the year, as slower economic growth dents power
consumption from major industrial users.
Chinese coal prices tend to climb from May through June due
to peak summer consumption, but traders are less sanguine about
an upward lift in prices this year.
"There is plentiful supply at home and abroad. The flood of
imports will continue to pressure local prices," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Coal stocks at China's four major Bohai Sea ports totalled
13.9 million tonnes on Sunday, down 54,000 tonnes or 0.3 percent
from the previous week, according to port data.
($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)