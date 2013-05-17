PERTH May 17 Australian thermal coal benchmark
prices rose 0.5 percent from a week earlier, with supplies for
June delivery thin, but the general outlook was bearish.
Australia's Newcastle spot index stood at
$88.03 per tonne on Thursday, up from $87.57 a week earlier,
data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
Australian cargoes for June delivery traded at $88 and $89
per tonne on the globalCOAL platform, while a cargo for August
traded at $86.50.
Domestic coal prices in China, the world's biggest consumer
of coal, fell to 612 yuan ($99.53), down from 613 yuan last
week.
Despite a slight uptick in Chinese buying last week, market
sources said they did not expect to see demand from the country
pick up.
"The overall tone is very bearish... prices will be stable
for the rest of May," said one Singapore-based market source,
adding that Japanese and South Korean summer buying may push
prices up slightly in June and July.
Japanese demand for thermal coal is ramping up as the
country brings coal units damaged by the devastating March 2011
tsunami back online.
Japan's largest utility, Tokyo Electric Power has
seen coal consumption rise 80 percent on the year, its highest
in 10 years, even as demand fell slightly in the area it
services.
Worker plans for a strike at Australia's main thermal coal
export port of Newcastle have had little impact on prices,
traders say.
Unions stopped work for four hours this week and plan to
stage similar further halts, ranging from eight to 24 hours,
over the next two weeks.