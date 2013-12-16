PERTH Dec 16 Australian thermal coal prices rose slightly during the past week, as top consumer China stocked up ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays in February.

Australia's Newcastle weekly spot index rose to $85.51 per tonne on Friday from $85.28 a week earlier, data from the online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

"We've seen Chinese demand has increased for January and February," one Singapore-based market source said.

Rising Chinese domestic coal prices have helped increase interest in imports.

Domestic coal prices in China rose for a ninth week, to 608 yuan ($100) per tonne, up from 594 yuan the previous week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam Coal Index.

China's coal imports rose 16.7 percent in November from the preceding month to reach 28.43 million tonnes, but were down 1.9 percent from year-ago levels.

Traders were also focusing on the annual coal contract negotiations between Japanese buyers and Australian producers for the 2014 calendar year that are set to start this week.

Australia's largest thermal coal importer Glencore Xstrata and Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) will represent the sellers and buyers, respectively, and are expected to agree on a price around the $85 per tonne level.

Last year, the calendar 2013 coal contract was linked to the globalCOAL index, rather than a single price, while the key contract beginning April 1 was settled at $95 per tonne.

The negotiations are one of several that occur throughout the year. The contract for the calendar year is relatively small, with the largest coal contract for the Japanese fiscal year starting on April 1.

The negotiations come just as Japanese utilities are ramping up their coal use to help compensate for lost nuclear power.

In November, Japan's utilities used 20 percent more coal year on year than a year earlier.