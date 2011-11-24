SHANGHAI Nov 24 Australia's thermal coal
prices, a benchmark for Asia, slipped toward $113 per tonne this
week as poor economic data from China and weak demand weighed on
sentiment, with buyers and sellers both expecting prices to fall
further despite colder weather setting in.
A second weekly decline in Chinese spot coal prices also
underscored deteriorating demand in the world's largest coal
consumer, a bearish signal that would likely encourage sellers
to cut prices. Speculation that the government could intervene
to cap spot coal prices at 800 yuan per tonne also cast a pall
on the market.
Thermal coal on the global COAL Newcastle index
for the week to date closed at $113.21 per tonne on Thursday,
down from $113.50 a week earlier.
China's benchmark steam coal prices with a heating value of
5,500 kcal/kg slipped 0.23 percent to 852 yuan ($130) on the
Bohai Bay index, which covers spot prices at six major coal
shipping ports in northern China.
Several Chinese importers said they had already booked
enough imports for until early January and expectations that
international prices would fall further encouraged them to bide
their time.
"Prices have been falling week after week and offers are now
coming lower. I don't think there's a lot of upside for prices,
so we can afford to wait," said a Shanghai-based buyer.
Offers for Australian coal into China were coming in at
around $110 per tonne CFR, but a second buyer said he was eyeing
closer to $107 per tonne.
However, a seller said deals were still being done and some
Chinese traders had been taking the opportunity to snap up cheap
Indonesian cargoes at depressed price levels.
"China will have to burn coal and they will import if
overseas prices are cheaper. But in this gloomy economic
outlook, sellers just have to be prepared to cut prices," he
said.
Speculation that Beijing could intervene to cap spot coal
prices at 800 yuan per tonne by as early as December also
weighed on sentiment.
However, two big importers shrugged off the talk as rumours,
with one state-linked trader saying such a move was unlikely and
there had been no consultation between the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) and major producers.
Citing market talk, Chinese website Hexun (www.hexun.com)
said in a report that the NDRC would allow 2012 contract prices
to rise 5-8 percent, after forcing producers to keep prices
stable this year.
"Contract prices will likely rise but there's no reason to
cap spot prices, especially when the market is trending
downwards," said a Shanxi-based trader.
Elsewhere in Asia, trade sources said Australian supplies
were still plentiful, while demand from Japan had been kept at
the minimum.
Japanese utilities were still not actively seeking cargoes
as they were well stocked, with some even asking to defer their
long-term contract volumes.
Poor demand from key Asian buyers has also hit prompt South
African coal prices, which have slumped to just over $100 per
tonne FOB, with no takers.
Rates for capesize dry bulk carriers on key Asian routes are
expected to fall over the next week on expectations that
shipments to China will decline, ship brokers said on Thursday.
($1 = 6.3590 yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)