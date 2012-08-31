PERTH Aug 31 Australian coal prices dipped
during the week, despite an increase in interest from Chinese
buyers as a global oversupply of coal continued to keep the
market bearish.
Prices have likely hit a bottom, however, market sources and
analysts said, as production cuts globally begin to take effect.
Australia's Newcastle spot index for the week
closed at $90.93 on Thursday, down from $91.44 per tonne a week
ago, according to data provided by online trading platform
globalCOAL.
A 25,000-tonne cargo FOB Newcastle for November traded at
$91.25 per tonne respectively this week, after cargoes for the
same delivery period traded at $91 and $92 per tonne last week.
In China, weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the Bohai
Bay Rim index rose slightly to 627 yuan ($98.75)a tonne FOB from
626 yuan last week.
"(There is) little upside risk here, until pre-winter
restocking November to December," UBS analysts said in a note to
clients this week.
News of production cuts in China, Australia and Indonesia
have helped put a floor under prices, industry sources said.
"The market's picked up a little bit but it's following
headlines," Alastair McLeod, CFO of Bayan Resources
told Reuters earlier this week.
"I think it's going to be relatively range-bound and then
there will hopefully be an anticipated pickup toward the end of
the year."
In China, aggressive production cuts and a hot summer have
helped shrink its main coal stockpiles by about 14 percent in
the last two months, shoring up prices that have fallen by a
fifth over the same period and signalling the worst may be over
for the sector.
Planned maintenance of the key Daqin rail line in late
September could help boost demand briefly.
The Daqin railway will be partially shut for two weeks,
which will reduce daily coal supplies to the Qinhuangdao port to
95-100 million tonnes from 120-125 million.
Miners in Indonesia have also cut production, despite having
lower costs than other exporters such as Australia, as weak coal
prices hit producer profits.
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's
biggest thermal coal exporter, fell to a three-year low on
Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the first half
of the year due to higher costs and lower coal
prices.
Some lower coal grades had dropped as low as $35 per tonne,
prompting even the low cost miners to cut back.
"Indonesia is a low-cost producer, but even by standards of
low cost $35 a tonne is a pretty low price and so to that extent
those producers cut production," Ephrem Ravi, Head of Metals &
Mining Sector at Barclays Bank, in Hong Kong said.
($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Fergus Jensen in
Jakarta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)