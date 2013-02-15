PERTH Feb 15 Australian thermal coal benchmark
prices dipped under $95 per tonne this week, as weak demand
during the Lunar New Year holiday week outweighed several supply
issues dogging the industry.
A rail worker strike against operator Asciano
blocked 600,000 tonnes of coal from reaching ports, and there
were labour-related supply disruptions in Colombia, where miners
have been striking against the country's largest coal exporter
this week.
Australia's Newcastle spot index slipped to
$94.60 per tonne on Thursday, down from $95.95 per tonne a week
earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
"Colombia is pretty much two-thirds out of the picture, but
it's not having that much of an impact," one Brisbane-based
market source said, adding that the market's shrugging off of
the supply disruptions is indicative of just how oversupplied it
is.
With Chinese buyers out of the market this week due to the
Lunar New Year holiday, market sources said that some Australian
producers had decided to hold out for what they hope will be
higher prices next week.
"It's starting to get tight in the prompt months. Getting
tonnes for March is pretty much impossible now," the
Brisbane-based source said.
But indications are that China, the world's largest producer
and consumer of coal, may have weak coal demand going forward,
with a Reuters poll earlier this month showing that its coal
imports will fall for the first time in five years.
In another sign of weak demand, South Korean coal imports in
January fell 11.7 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Despite sluggish demand, producers may still manage to
settle their annual thermal coal contract with Japanese
utilities at above $100 per tonne, market sources said.
Xstrata typically sets the price with a major Japanese
utility, often Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO),
negotiating on behalf of Japanese buyers, setting the precedent
for the rest of the industry.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Nick Macfie)