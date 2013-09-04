TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's biggest trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Wednesday its coal joint venture with BHP Billiton, BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), has opened the Daunia metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia.

Daunia has a mine-life of about 30 years with production capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum, Mitsubishi said in a statement.

The Daunia mine, in which the joint venture invested $1.4 billion for construction, has created 450 direct jobs in Queensland, BHP Billiton said.