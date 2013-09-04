MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's biggest trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Wednesday its coal joint venture with BHP Billiton, BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), has opened the Daunia metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia.
Daunia has a mine-life of about 30 years with production capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum, Mitsubishi said in a statement.
The Daunia mine, in which the joint venture invested $1.4 billion for construction, has created 450 direct jobs in Queensland, BHP Billiton said.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.