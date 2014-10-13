* Australia's Queensland state Jan-Sept coal exports rise 12
pct
* BHP shrugs off supply glut to open new mine
* Better productivity means more coal, less jobs
(Adds quotes, details)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 13 Australian coal miners are
shrugging off a global glut of the fuel, exporting a record
158.5 million tonnes in the January-September period from the
key mining state of Queensland, industry figures showed.
Mining companies are still adding capacity and pushing out
exports of both coking and thermal coal, even though an import
tariff in China has raised worries about output overcapacity at
a time when prices are near their lowest in five years.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of metallurgical
coal and the second largest exporter of thermal coal.
BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp
on Monday opened their eighth joint venture mine in Queensland,
Caval Ridge, initially producing up to 5.5 million tonnes per
year of metallurgical coal used in steel making.
The opening of the $3.4 billion mine follows an announcement
three weeks ago that 700 jobs were being cut at other coal mines
operated by the two companies because tough market conditions
were threatening the viability of the business.
"We are confident that if we maintain our productivity focus
then we will continue to have a globally competitive business
that will provide employment opportunities for generations to
come," said BHP Billiton coal division president Dean Dalla
Valle.
Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Michael Roche
said the figures compiled by his group confirmed the coal
industry's determination to ride out the current price downturn.
"Volume is replacing price, reflected in record export
production," Roche said.
Up to a third of Australia's coal sector is running at a
loss, yet collieries are flooding countries such as China and
Japan with million of tonnes of coking coal used to make steel
and thermal coal to generate power.
In many cases miners are finding it cheaper to run in the
red than shut operations owing to so-called "take or pay"
freight contracts that require payment of haulage fees whether
or not any coal is shipped.
Almost all the metallurgical coal mined by BHP and
Mitsubishi is exported, as Australia has only a small domestic
steel industry.
Known as "King Coal" in Australia, tens of thousands of
workers are employed in collieries and whole towns rely on mines
for their livelihood. More than half the world's steel-making
coal, worth A$40 billion a year, comes from Australia.
The importance of coal to the country was underscored by the
attendance of Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the
opening of the Caval Ridge mine.
Despite rising Australian production, there are concerns
China's decision to impose tariffs on coal imports could cause
mine closures and job losses in Australia.
China last week announced import tariffs of 3 percent for
anthracite coal and coking coal and a 6 percent import tariff on
non-coking coal. This was on top of the higher standards
announced for ash and sulphur content for Chinese coal imports
from January 1, 2015.
"At a time when the industry is already facing extreme
pressure on margins and coal prices are at their lowest since
October 2009, additional taxes will have a direct impact on
Australian coal exporters," said Simon Bennison, chief executive
of Australia's Association of Mining and Exploration Companies.
Abbott is expected seek an exemption from the renewed
tariffs in China during final negotiations on an Australia free
trade agreement during a G20 leaders summit next month.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)