SYDNEY Oct 26 India's Adani Enterprises
is preparing to start construction of a $7 billion
coal mine in Australia in 2017 despite years of legal delays and
rollercoaster coal prices, the conglomerate said on Wednesday.
"We are on schedule to start construction in the third
quarter (of next year)," Adani spokesman Ron Watson said,
although he added that billions of dollars in financing were
still required, along with clearance from water authorities.
Progress on the giant project comes as Australia looks to
potentially curb legal challenges to new mining developments
following an onslaught of environmental suits aimed at delaying
the Adani mine and others proposed in the remote Galilee Basin
in the country's northeast.
Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull this week said his
administration could present legislation to block green
activists seeking to stymie projects. An earlier attempt to
introduce such legislation was rejected by parliament amid stiff
opposition.
"We have a robust democracy and people are entitled to bring
their cases before the courts, but there is no doubt there have
been very systematic, very well-funded campaigns against major
projects so it's right to express concern about that," Turnbull
told reporters.
"We did present some legislation in the last parliament but
it was unsuccessful and we'll obviously reassess the tenor of
the new Senate to see whether it would have the appetite for
supporting it in the new environment."
The Carmichael mine has been hit by more than half-a-dozen
court challenges and appeals despite its owner spending more
than A$3 billion so far on the project.
Five cases opposing the mine remain before the courts, with
critics concerned greenhouse gases from burning coal will hinder
efforts to combat global warming.
The mine would be twice the size of Australia's current
largest coal mine and would yield as much as 60 million tonnes
of coal per year from the site for 60 years.
Prices for the thermal coal Adani would mine have doubled
since June to more than $100 a tonne as electricity generators
across Asia clamour for limited supplies.
In a recent legal challenge, the ruling coalition was told
to re-evaluate Adani's proposal to mine after the Australian
Conservation Foundation (ACF) argued the government failed to
take into account the mine's impact on the yakka skink lizard
and a kind of snake.
"Proper court scrutiny of decisions made about massive
projects such as Adani's Carmichael mine are important because
they build community confidence in the planning system, help
guard against corruption and result in better environmental
assessments and outcomes," said Jo-Anne Bragg, chief executive
of the Environmental Defenders Office of Queensland state, which
has spearheaded legal opposition to Adani.
Environmentalists fear curbs would undermine their efforts
to keep mining companies at bay.
ACF chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy said the group would
"vigorously oppose any attempts to remove the right of
environment groups to legitimately apply Australia's laws".
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)