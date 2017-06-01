SYDNEY/TOKYO, June 1 Talks between Australian
miners and Japanese steelmakers over coking coal supplies have
stalled as the Japanese companies are pushing to move to more
flexible arrangements from the current quarterly fixed-price
terms.
The Japanese are backed by BHP , the world's
biggest producer of coking coal, a key steelmaking ingredient.
However, other miners are against upending the 45-year-old fixed
price settlement mechanism. Any changes could potentially
further roil a market hit by wild swings recently.
Coking coal supply contracts between Australian miners and
Japanese steelmakers are accepted as the benchmark around the
world.
Pricing could instead be set by using the monthly average of
a daily spot price, said three sources close to the
negotiations.
While none of the companies involved has publicly stated the
precise changes being sought, several industry sources said that
Japan's steelmakers are pushing for change.
"The days of the benchmark system as we know it are dead,"
said a source close to the negotiations.
Should the changes be agreed, coking coal prices would be
more closely aligned to that for iron ore, the other main steel
making ingredient.
When supplies are short, as recently after a cyclone hit
supply chains in Australia, miners would get a windfall.
But miners would also be hit by low prices when supplies are
plentiful and demand is weak, while the reverse would apply for
steel mills.
Japanese steelmakers led by Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
Corp have long resisted the idea of more flexible
pricing, preferring the stability of supply under term
contracts. But that is changing.
"They want index-linked or fluctuating pricing," said a
source at one of the miners. "They are tired of quarterly
discussions and want more third-party assessments."
Meanwhile, another source with ties to the miners said talks
were close to setting a benchmark price of around $195 a tonne
as early as Friday that would apply retroactively for the second
quarter of 2017. The price roughly equates to the average coking
coal price during March to May.
BHP is aligned with the Japanese steelmakers, with Chief
Commercial Officer Arnoud Balhuizen telling reporters in
Melbourne on Thursday: "We are not participating in quarterly
benchmarks."
"Our conversations with our customers are very
constructive," Balhuizen said. "We understand, probably
triggered by the recent volatility in the market, people are
more and more open to not fixing prices on a quarterly basis."
Other miners led by Glencore and Peabody are resisting the
moves since they sell coal with a lower heat content that could
be priced at a discount to a spot market price, sources said.
Prices for Australian premium coking coal surged to as high
as $314 a tonne earlier this year after Cyclone Debbie hit
Queensland. They were quoted by S&P Global Platts at $149.20 per
tonne on Wednesday.
The cyclone knocked out supply chains and forced a hiatus in
talks on coking coal prices that would normally be wound up by
March or April. The storm also forced Japanese steelmakers to
scramble for alternative supplies.
