MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, July 12 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday production had started at its $2 billion Kestrel Mine extension project with Rio Tinto in Queensland, Australia.
With the addition of a new mining area, output of coking coal from the entire mine is projected to average 5.7 million tonnes over the next 20 years, up from current production of about 4 million tonnes, the company said.
Rio Tinto holds 80 percent of the Kestrel venture, while Mitsui holds the rest.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.