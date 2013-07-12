TOKYO, July 12 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday production had started at its $2 billion Kestrel Mine extension project with Rio Tinto in Queensland, Australia.

With the addition of a new mining area, output of coking coal from the entire mine is projected to average 5.7 million tonnes over the next 20 years, up from current production of about 4 million tonnes, the company said.

Rio Tinto holds 80 percent of the Kestrel venture, while Mitsui holds the rest.