CARACAS, June 26 Protesters blocking the railroad of Colombia's largest coal miner, joint venture Cerrejon, have ended their protest after reaching an agreement during talks with the company late on Thursday, the manager of the third-party contractor that employs them told Reuters.

Cerrejon said on Wednesday it risked running out of coal at its sea port in one or two days and declaring force majeure on delivery contracts if the protest continued. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Eric Walsh)