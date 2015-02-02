BOGOTA Feb 2 Goldman Sachs mining
affiliate CNR has reached a deal with a public port in Colombia
to load its coal shipments which have been suspended for a year
after its own docks fell foul of environmental regulations, a
port source told Reuters on Monday.
CNR or Colombian Natural Resources will export via the
Carbosan terminal at the publicly owned Santa Marta port.
"There has been an agreement established between the two
sides. I don't know when it is due to begin," said the source
who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak
officially about the matter.
One Colombia-based coal industry source said he had heard
shipments could begin as soon as this week or next. A CNR
official told Reuters she could not immediately offer comment.
CNR, or Colombian Natural Resources, continued to produce
coal last year without exporting it. In 2013, the company
produced around 3.5 million tonnes of coal, about 4 percent of
national Colombian output of around 82 million tonnes that year.
The company had been expected to export its coal using the
port of Colombia's second-biggest coal miner, U.S.-based
Drummond, according to comments from government sources last
October.
