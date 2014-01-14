BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
BOGOTA Jan 14 U.S. coal miner Drummond has halted loading at its Colombian port, officials from the government transport regulator said on Tuesday, in the start of a shutdown that could persist until March.
The shutdown will constrict coal shipments from Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter.
The government ordered Drummond last week to stop loading of coal onto ships at its port because it was unable to comply with a new law that requires it to use an enclosed conveyor belt. Drummond said it has not yet finished building the system, and expects to have it in place by some time in March.
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.