BOGOTA Feb 6 A ruling ordering Colombia's
Fenoco coal railway to stop running trains overnight after noise
complaints by nearby residents could take effect from next
Friday, a court source told Reuters, potentially cutting
capacity for several large miners to export.
The railway operated by U.S.-based miner Drummond Co Inc
, Glencore's Prodeco unit and Goldman Sachs
affiliate CNR was banned by the Constitutional Court last
month from running between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
local time (0330 and 0930 GMT).
The train is still operating normally because Fenoco has
still not been formally notified of the ruling, but this would
likely happen on Tuesday, said an employee of the Administrative
Tribunal of Cesar Province that expects to send it next Tuesday.
"They (Fenoco) should be complying with this order by next
Friday," said the employee who was not allowed to speak on the
record about the issue and asked to remain anonymous. The
company would have three days to either appeal or comply.
Industry sources in Colombia contacted by Reuters have
speculated there will be an attempt to appeal or block the
ruling that could potentially cut by one quarter the capacity of
the line which moves more than half the country's coal exports.
The company was banned from running trains at night near
populated areas in early 2013 by environmental authorities but
the decision was overturned within weeks.
The world's fourth-biggest coal exporter is already reeling
from the plunging price of its top export, crude oil, which
forced the government to reorganize its finances. It will be
loathe to see another cut in royalties and tax income.
Colombia's biggest coal miner, Cerrejon, a joint venture
between Anglo American Plc, BHP Billton Ltd
and Glencore Plc, has its own railway and is
not affected.
The court ruling is the first major disruption to Colombia's
coal sector in almost a year. Output was hit in 2013 and early
2014 by strikes at the country's biggest miners and problems
affecting ports and railways.
The complaint was brought by 139 residents of the town of
Bosconia in Cesar, which lies about halfway along the 226-km
(140-mile) track. They complained of noise from the train
passing overnight as well as coal dust they say it disperses.
European prices for thermal coal, which Colombia exports
mainly to Europe for power generation, rose this week to $60.75
a tonne from a nine-year low of $55.60 on Jan. 26.
