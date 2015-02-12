BOGOTA Feb 12 Colombia's constitutional court
could take months to consider the government's request to ease
restrictions it imposed on the use of the Fenoco coal railway, a
senior court official said, raising the likelihood that exports
would be affected.
Mines and Energy Minister Tomas Gonzalez asked the court on
Feb. 3 to soften a ruling that bans the railway's use between
10:30 p.m. and 04:30 a.m. (0330 and 0930 GMT) in response to
complaints of noise by residents of one municipality it crosses.
The ruling takes effect on Friday.
Shortening the workday by six hours will probably cut the
capacity to carry coal to export terminals on the Caribbean
coast for the three miners that operate the railway: U.S.-based
Drummond Co Inc, Glencore PLC's Prodeco unit
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate CNR.
But with few options for recourse after the case reached
Colombia's highest court, the ministry's appeal is likely to go
in a queue and pass through the hands of several judges for
examination before a final decision can be made.
"There are no legal requirements obliging the court to
examine the Mines and Energy Ministry's request to modify or
defer the effects of this ruling," said the official, who is not
authorized to speak on the record and requested anonymity.
"Examining this request could take months, depending on the
caseload," the official said. "Until then, the ruling is
immediate and mandatory."
Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track
produce more than half of Colombia's annual output of roughly 90
million tonnes.
The complaint over noise and dust dispersed by the coal
trains came from residents of the municipality of Bosconia in
the northern province of Cesar.
Fenoco officials had no immediate comment. One key question
is whether the railway could compensate for the lost hours by
adding extra wagons to its trains.
Local coal traders say European demand is subdued, which may
buffer the effects of the railway's reduced capacity.
European API2 2015 coal futures edged up 1
percent to $62.95 a tonne on Thursday, holding above a nine-year
low of $55.60 hit on Jan. 26.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)