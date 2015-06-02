BOGOTA, June 2 Colombia's Constitutional Court
has extended a restriction on the overnight use of the country's
main coal railway, Fenoco, and has partially suspended
construction work on an adjacent track for three months, media
reported late on Monday.
After imposing a ban in February on trains crossing the town
of Bosconia in Cesar province for a six-hour overnight period,
the court has extended the restriction to Magdalena province
which the line also crosses, El Tiempo newspaper's web site
reported.
The Fenoco railway is jointly owned by three major coal
miners, U.S.-based Drummond, Glencore unit Prodeco
and Goldman Sachs' Colombia miner CNR.
Ruling on a complaint by communities in three Magdalena
municipalities of noise pollution, the court has also suspended
work in Magdalena on construction of a second, adjacent track,
for a three-month period, the newspaper said.
The work is suspended while the court investigates whether
the construction was undertaken without prior consultation with
the community beforehand, El Tiempo said.
Officials at the court and at Fenoco headquarters could not
immediately be contacted to confirm the report. It was not
immediately clear what impact the extension of the restrictions
would have on the movement of coal.
The six-hour daily restriction imposed in February has cut
the railway's capacity by one quarter, its owners say, and
prompted the government last month to lower its estimate for
coal output in 2015.
Colombia is the world's fourth-biggest coal exporter.
