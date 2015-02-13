(Adds production by company, background)
BOGOTA Feb 13 Colombia, the world's fourth
biggest coal exporter, produced 88.6 million tonnes of the
fossil fuel in 2014, the National Mining Agency (ANM) said on
Friday, a 3.6 percent increase from 85.5 million tonnes a year
earlier.
The Andean nation's biggest miner, joint venture Cerrejon,
produced 34.4 million tonnes. The second-biggest miner,
U.S.-based Drummond produced 26.8 million tonnes at
its La Loma and El Descanso mines. Glencore Xstrata's Prodeco
unit produced 12.6 million tonnes at its Calenturitas mine.
Goldman Sachs affiliate Colombia Natural Resources
produced 869,724 tonnes of coal at its La Francia mine while no
production was listed at its other project, El Hatillo.
The company was forced to shut its port at the end of 2013
as it could not comply with a new regulation requiring companies
switch to a less-polluting method of loading coal on to ships.
It has now reached a deal with the Carbosan terminal of a local
public port to load its coal for export.
The environmental regulation also forced Drummond to halt
exports from early January to the end of March last year.
Coal prices in Europe, Colombia's main market, slumped to
their lowest in nine years on Jan. 26 to $55.60 per tonne. They
have risen since, to $63.65 by Friday.
Though Colombia's coal sector has largely been free of
logistics and labor strife since adapting to the new
environmental regulation, a recent court ruling will ban the
overnight use of its biggest coal railway from Friday night.
The Fenoco railway will no longer be able to run for the
six-hour period between 10.30 p.m. and 4.30 a.m. (0330 and 0930
GMT) after complaints about noise by residents of one
municipality, Bosconia, which lies about halfway along the
226-km (140-mile) track. The government is seeking to ease the
restriction.
The three miners who operate the railway - Drummond, Prodeco
and CNR - produce close to half the country's coal output.
