European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
BOGOTA Nov 20 Colombia's government is seeking ways to enable miners to continue exporting coal even if they have not switched to automated loading by a Jan. 1 deadline, a mining ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.