BOGOTA Jan 13 The Colombian port of coal miner Prodeco, owned by Glencore Xstrata Plc, is operating at full capacity and has no room to carry coal from rival miner Drummond after its facility was shut down over the violation of a new environmental law, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

Colombia's government had suggested last week to Drummond that it export some of its coal through Prodeco's Puerto Nuevo port until its own port is legally compliant, by around March.