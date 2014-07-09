BRIEF-Gensight Biologics FY net loss widens to 22.1 million euros
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
CARACAS, July 9 Mechanics at Colombia's main coal mining companies, including Cerrejon and Drummond, went on strike on Wednesday over pay and conditions, a stoppage that will affect output if it continues long enough, a union leader told Reuters.
The roughly 3,500 employees from maintenance contractor Dimantec have downed tools after rejecting a pay offer from the company, leaving mining companies at risk of having to scale down or halt operations if machinery cannot be kept running. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction