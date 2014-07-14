CARACAS, July 14 Contractors maintaining heavy
machinery at Colombia's largest coal mines remained on strike
for a sixth day on Monday after fresh attempts to reach a
negotiated settlement ended without a deal, a union leader said
on Monday.
Felix Herrera of the Sintraime union said Dimantec, a
third-party contractor providing around 3,500 mechanics to
Colombia's biggest miners including joint-venture Cerrejon and
U.S.-based Drummond Co, had rejected a union proposal for a wage
increase.
The company in turn made a new wage offer but workers
rejected it because it was almost identical to the company's
prior offer, Herrera said.
"There's no agreement. We made a proposal and the company
continued with an almost identical proposal," said Herrera, who
said there were no plans for further negotiations on Monday but
that the Labor Ministry was trying to get both sides to meet
again.
The mining companies are allowed to seek mechanics
elsewhere, which may help them avoid disruption to their
operations for longer. Representatives at Cerrejon have been
unreachable since the strike began to clarify what impact the
stoppage was having.
An employee reached at the mine last Thursday said there was
no apparent impact to operations early on in the strike.
Drummond said last week it would not comment.
The European coal market has largely brushed off news of the
strike in the world's fourth-biggest coal exporter as mild
weather eases demand and ample stocks provide a buffer against
supply shocks.
