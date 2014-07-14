(Updates with Cerrejon comment, coal price)
CARACAS, July 14 Mechanics at Colombia's largest
coal mines remained on strike for a sixth day, a union leader
said on Monday, but the country's biggest coal miner Cerrejon
said the stoppage had not disrupted its operations.
Felix Herrera, president of the Sintraime union said
Dimantec, a third-party contractor providing around 3,500
mechanics to Colombia's biggest miners including joint-venture
Cerrejon and U.S.-based Drummond Co, had rejected a union
proposal for a wage increase.
Dimantec in turn made a new wage offer but workers rejected
it because it was almost identical to the company's prior offer,
Herrera said.
"There's no agreement. We made a proposal and the company
continued with an almost identical proposal," said Herrera. No
plans for further negotiations were scheduled on Monday but
Colombia's Labor Ministry was trying to get both sides to meet
again, he said.
The mining companies are allowed to seek mechanics
elsewhere, which may help them avoid disruption to their
operations for longer.
Juan Carlos Restrepo, Cerrejon's vice-president of public
affairs, told Reuters the near-week old strike had not had any
impact on the mining operations of the company, which forecasts
it will produce more than 33 million tonnes this year.
"We are worried about it and we want them to resolve this as
quickly as possible, but we have no impact to report," he said.
Prices for coal in Europe, which buys a large share of
Colombian coal, rose in response to the continuing strike though
oversupply meant the increase was limited. Coal for August
delivery rose 25 cents to $73.25 per tonne.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Tom Brown and Diane
Craft)