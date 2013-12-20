BOGOTA Dec 20 Coal exporters in Colombia will
be able to continue loading by crane for an unspecified period
after Jan. 1 when a new law takes effect abolishing this method,
avoiding interruption to exports, Environment Minister Luz
Helena Sarmiento said on Friday.
Coal exporters who continue loading by crane because
enclosed conveyor belt loaders - which will be mandatory from
January - are not ready, will pay a fine which the government
has not specified. The decision eases concerns that some miners
would be forced to suspend exports from the New Year.
U.S.-based Drummond, Colombia's No. 2 coal
producer which mines about a third of national output, is said
to be two to three months behind with building its conveyor belt
system at its port in Santa Marta on the Caribbean coast.
Colombian Natural Resources, a smaller producer owned by
Goldman Sachs, will also not be ready on time.
Sarmiento was reported by Caracol Radio as saying the fines
would increase as time went on but she said the government's
intention was to avoid disruption to exports.
"We are conscious that at no time exports can be stopped,
that there are royalties (earned) through these companies, but
also that it's necessary to preserve and adhere to environmental
norms," Sarmiento said.
Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter, most of which
is shipped to European consumers who burn it to produce
electricity.
Physical coal prices in Europe are falling as a result of
Colombia's announcement. Prices for January delivery into
Europe's main terminals at Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp
(ARA) have already fallen by about $1.50 a tonne to $85.00 a
tonne on Friday versus the previous trading session.
Prices could see further sharp falls later in the current
trading session, coal traders said.