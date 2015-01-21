BOGOTA Jan 21 Colombia's constitutional court
has ruled that the private Fenoco coal railway, which transports
a large share of the fuel mined in the world's fourth-biggest
exporter, can no longer run overnight due to noise, a decision
that could hit exports.
The ruling will halt the train between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30
a.m. (0330-0930 GMT) and will take effect once the company and
local authorities have been notified by a regional judge, said a
press officer at the constitutional court.
Fenoco representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment. The company was banned from running trains at night
near populated areas in early 2013 by environmental authorities
but the decision was overturned within weeks.
The railway line has capacity to transport more than half of
Colombia's typical coal output but the total amount of cargo it
can carry is likely to be reduced with its operating hours
shortened by six hours per day.
The court ruling is the first major disruption to
Colombia's coal sector in almost a year. Output was hit in 2013
and early 2014 by strikes at the country's biggest miners and
problems affecting ports and railways.
Colombia produced 85.5 million tonnes of coal in 2013 and
aimed to produce 89.1 million last year though the final figure
is not yet known. Coal prices in Europe, Colombia's
biggest client, are close to nine-year lows at $59.35 per tonne.
The complaint was brought by 139 residents of the town of
Bosconia which lies about halfway along the 226-km (140-mile)
track owned and used by U.S.-based miner Drummond Co Inc
, Glencore's Prodeco unit and Goldman Sachs
affiliate CNR. They also said dust blowing from the trains was
harming their health.
Colombia's biggest coal producer, Cerrejon, a joint venture
between Anglo American Plc, BHP Billton Ltd
and Glencore Plc, has its own railway and is
not affected.
The ruling was made by the Andean country's highest court,
limiting Fenoco's options to appeal.
The decision was reached last September but two of three
judges involved requested changes to the details of the original
ruling, a process that would have been completed by November
except for a strike by the judiciary, the press officer said.
