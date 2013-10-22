(Corrects gas to oil in 12th paragraph)
* Southeast Asia's coal hunger could offset impact 'peak'
China demand
* Industrialising countries have yet to decouple from coal
use
* Indonesia set to meet most of the region's new demand
By John McGarrity
LONDON, Oct 22 Global thermal coal demand will
shift away from China in coming years as it switches to cleaner
energy, but emerging markets in the region will step in to grab
some of that flow as they continue their race to industrialize.
During the last decade global coal demand has largely been
driven by a booming China, but in a move to curb pollution, the
government is keen to switch to cleaner fuels to generate
electricity, such as natural gas, nuclear and renewables.
Even if China cuts back its coal habit, analysts say global
coal use will still increase as southeast Asia's economic rise
will be fuelled by coal, proof of the theory that few countries
have industrialised effectively without heavy use of a fuel
blamed for pollution and climate change.
This shift will shake up the pattern of Asian seaborne coal
trade, which currently focuses on routes between shippers such
as Australia, Indonesia or South Africa to established consumers
in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
With Indonesia, southeast Asia is already home to the
world's biggest thermal coal exporter, potentially giving it
dominance over this future growth market.
"Indonesia will likely supply much of the extra demand in
southeast Asia, as their shipping costs will obviously be much
lower," said Ray Colleran, who markets coal for Colombian
producer Cerrejon, a joint venture between Anglo American
, BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata.
The Indonesian Coal Mining Association thinks the country's
coal output could treble by 2030 to 955 million tonnes, with
domestic demand rising to 300 million tonnes from around 100
million tonnes currently.
The coal boom in Asia's emerging markets is a result of a
historic link between developing economies and the use of coal.
"The trend (in coal demand growth) is consistent with what
was experienced during periods of rapid economic and energy
demand growth in other major developing countries in Asia,
notably China and India," the International Energy Agency (IEA)
said in an energy report on Southeast Asia this month.
Because generating electricity from coal is much cheaper
than using gas, and likely to remain so, demand for seaborne
imports in Southeast Asia will grow from 53 million tonnes in
2013 to 248 million tonnes in 2035, according to energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
OVERALL COAL DEMAND RISES
Analysts say that rising demand from emerging economies will
be enough to offset falling coal use in developed country
markets.
South East Asia could account for a third of global coal
demand growth between now and 2035, meaning that the fuel
overtakes oil as the world's dominant fuel source by 2020, both
the IEA and Wood Mackenzie say.
Eager not to leave this booming market to Indonesia, other
major coal exporters, such as Australia, Colombia, South Africa
and the United States, will also compete for new customers in
countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.
The United States, for example, is trying to expand its
export capacity on the Pacific coast in order to find markets
for coal to replace domestic demand lost because of cheap shale
gas, although environmental protests and shorter-term concerns
about demand have delayed major expansion.
Colombia, which has so far relied largely on supplying coal
customers in Europe and North America, hopes the upcoming
expansion of the Panama Canal will give it better access to the
Pacific market.
Some analysts even say China's demand will continue to rise
as coal-fired power simply shifts to resource-dependent,
fast-industrialising western provinces even as richer eastern
areas cut use for environmental reasons.
China's current stock of coal-fired power, much of it
connected to the grid in the last 10 years, and the 300 gigawatt
(GW) of coal-fired power the IEA expects will be built in the
world's biggest energy consumer this decade means these plants
will be operating through the 2030s and into the 2040s,
providing solid demand for the fuel.
"A coal-fired plant is a very expensive capital expenditure.
Once it is built, there are high odds that it will be burning
coal for many years," said the IEA's coal analyst Carlos
Fernandez Alvarez.
And even if China's growth in coal use were to slow
sharply, the world's second-biggest importer India is likely to
experience big growth in coal-fired power despite the prospect
that renewables will garner an increasing share of the country's
energy mix, analysts point out.
Additionally, demand for the fuel in China and India is
likely to be helped by an unlikely source - a growing appetite
for gas and the development of coal-to-gas projects.
The Chinese government has already approved 20 coal-to-gas
plants that could yield almost 80 billion cubic tonnes of
synthetic natural gas a year, requiring 300 million tonnes of
coal, and this figure might rise if more permits are issued,
according to Chi-Jen Yang, a U.S.-based academic with Duke
University and specialist on China's syngas industry.
