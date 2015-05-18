LONDON May 18 The University of Oxford will
continue to avoid investments in companies involved in coal
extraction and tar sands, the university's highest
decision-making body said on Monday.
The university's funds - the Oxford Endowment Fund and the
Oxford Capital Fund - have 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of
assets under management, and none of it is currently invested in
coal or tar sands, the university said in a statement. (ouem.co.uk/)
"Our investment managers take a long-term view and take into
account global risks, including climate change, when considering
what investments to make," said Oxford University
Vice-Chancellor Professor Andrew Hamilton.
A student union resolution in October called on the council
to drop its shares in coal and tar sands companies and move its
investments towards low-carbon industries.
The university was supposed to make a decision on fossil
fuel divestment in March but the University Council postponed it
to have more time to consider "serious issues".
Around 200 institutions globally, with a combined asset size
of over $50 billion, have committed to move out of the fossil
fuel industry, including the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation,
Church of England, the British Medical Association, Stanford
University and the World Council of Churches.
($1 = 0.6382 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve
Slater)