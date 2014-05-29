TOKYO May 29 J-Power (Electric Power Development Co) said on Thursday the troubled 1 gigawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Matsuura power plant is expected to restart around mid-August at a reduced capacity of 400 megawatts to help meet summer demand.

In an "accident" on March 28, a turbine rotor at the unit fell and was damaged during a "periodic inspection", according to the Japanese company, leading to the unit shutting down.

The unit's shutdown and the extended total nuclear plant shutdowns were some of the reasons why Kansai Electric, supplier of nearly a fifth of Japan's power, and Kyushu Electric barely achieved the minimum 3 percent supply surplus for summer.

The Matsuura No.2 unit will not return to full capacity power generation until around the end of June 2015 to allow for time needed to replace the damaged turbine rotor, the company said in a statement.

J-Power also lowered its net profit forecast for the business year ending next March to 33 billion yen ($324.31 million) from 41 billion yen, taking into account repair costs.

The company also said in a separate statement that its top executives are taking pay cuts of up to 50 percent for an indefinite period due to the impact of the unit's shutdown on Japan's power supply. ($1 = 101.7550 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)