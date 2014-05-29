TOKYO May 29 J-Power (Electric Power
Development Co) said on Thursday the troubled 1
gigawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Matsuura power plant is
expected to restart around mid-August at a reduced capacity of
400 megawatts to help meet summer demand.
In an "accident" on March 28, a turbine rotor at the unit
fell and was damaged during a "periodic inspection", according
to the Japanese company, leading to the unit shutting down.
The unit's shutdown and the extended total nuclear plant
shutdowns were some of the reasons why Kansai Electric,
supplier of nearly a fifth of Japan's power, and Kyushu Electric
barely achieved the minimum 3 percent supply surplus
for summer.
The Matsuura No.2 unit will not return to full capacity
power generation until around the end of June 2015 to allow for
time needed to replace the damaged turbine rotor, the company
said in a statement.
J-Power also lowered its net profit forecast for the
business year ending next March to 33 billion yen ($324.31
million) from 41 billion yen, taking into account repair costs.
The company also said in a separate statement that its top
executives are taking pay cuts of up to 50 percent for an
indefinite period due to the impact of the unit's shutdown on
Japan's power supply.
($1 = 101.7550 Japanese Yen)
