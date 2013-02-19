LONDON Feb 19 Colombia's largest coal exporter
Cerrejon has declared force majeure on at least some of its
cargoes as a strike looks set to enter a third week, its CMC
marketing arm said Tuesday.
A joint venture between Anglo American, BHP
Billiton and Xstrata, Cerrejon accounts for
around 36 percent or 32 million tonnes of Colombia's output, and
supplies power generators mainly in Europe.
Around 10 vessels have been unable to load coal since
workers downed tools on Feb.7 in the mine's first strike since
1990, CMC Chief Executive Howard Gatiss said.
"Force majeure has been declared on at least some of these
vessels. As long as the strike continues we are unable to comply
with our obligations to customers," he said.
"No-one knows how long the strike will continue and we are
in discussion to reschedule shipments."
Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes
and natural disasters.
Preliminary talks between unions and management stalled at
the weekend, thwarting attempts to negotiate a deal on wages and
benefits. No new talks have been scheduled, Gatiss said. [ID:
mnL1N0BH35Y]
Port data seen by Reuters shows utilities including
Germany's Steag, Britain's Scottish and Southern Energy, and
Sweden's Vattenfall as customers for 15 ships that
were scheduled to load coal at Puerto Bolivar in north-eastern
Colombia between Feb. 7-18.
Some of those vessels have now set sail away from Latin
America, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters,
possibly in search of other cargoes after declaration of force
majeure, said a coal analyst with a trading house.
A ban on the loading of coal at Colombia's second-largest
producer Drummond, imposed on Feb. 5 following an environmental
investigation, means that utilities won't be able to divert
ships to pick up alternative supplies from Colombia's other main
coal port of Santa Marta, another trader said.
CMC's Gatiss said he could not comment on whether buyers or
sellers will ultimately have to pay the costs of chartering a
ship while it is unable to take delivery.
"Each sales contract has slightly different terms," he said.
So-called demurrage costs could amount to $10,000-20,000 a
day, coal shipping sources said.
Prices for physical coal delivered into northwestern Europe
for March are were bid at $88.25/tonne on Tuesday, up from
$87.10 at the close on Monday and around $2 higher than before
the strike.
However, traders said plentiful supplies of coal from the
United States, Russia and South Africa, and weak demand for
electricity in Europe, has averted major tightness in the
market.