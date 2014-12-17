FRANKFURT, Dec 17 Hard coal mining at Germany's three remaining mines was broadly unchanged in 2014 at 7.6 million tonnes, mining association GVSt said on Wednesday. Sales of domestically mined coal totalled roughly 7.9 million tonnes this year versus 8.0 million last year, it said, adding that both figures were in line with a schedule to exit domestic mining completely by 2018 in favour of cheaper imports. A bigger decline in both numbers was expected for 2015, GVSt said. By setting the 2018 date, Germany won a fight with the European Commission over subsidies after the Commission had wanted the withdrawal to be completed in 2014. GVSt gave the two preliminary 2014 numbers on release of its annual report, which included comprehensive data for 2013. Germany also mines brown coal, or lignite, which is cheaper but highly polluting, and despite a large-scale drive towards renewable energy still derives the bulk of its power generation from both types of coal. Hard coal accounted for 19 percent of power production in 2012, while brown coal fuelled 25 percent of power production in January through September, with renewables at 24 percent, data from industry groups BDEW and AGEB shows. Hard coal importers group VDKI said this month it is set for a stable 50 million tonnes of imports in 2014. In its annual report, GVSt gave the following data for German hard coal mining in 2013: 2013 2012 Employees 14,549 17,613 Mining output in hard coal 7.6 mln T 11.1 mln T equivalent units* Sales of domestic 8.0 mln T 11.4 mln T coal of which to power generators 6.6 mln T 9.9 mln T steel industry 0.9 mln T 1.1 mln T heating industry 0.5 mln T 0.4 mln T * 1 kg of hard coal equivalent equals 7,000 kilocalories (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)