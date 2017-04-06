(Corrects paragraph 2 spelling of Colombia)
By Sudarshan Varadhan
NEW DELHI, April 5 Coal India Ltd is
actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a
senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to
beef up its foreign coal assets.
The state-controlled company, which in January also listed
the United States, Colombia, Canada and Indonesia as target
destinations for investment, is currently zeroing in on
Australia and South Africa, the Coal India official said.
The world's top coal miner is looking at investing in coking
coal assets in Australia "a little more actively," the official
said.
India's coal minister Piyush Goyal said in February the
company planned to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India
lacked technology to economically develop local reserves, and
that a rise in coking coal prices was encouraging for foreign
acquisitions.
Coal India has also asked Mozambique if it can explore for
coal in a new area, after surrendering two mining licenses in
the African country, the official said.
The coal miner was one of 59 companies excluded by Norway's
sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, from its portfolio
in March, as the company derived most of its income from thermal
coal.
When asked about the impact on the company, the official
said the company was not short of investments and that
institutional and foreign investors were looking at investing in
Coal India.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Susan Thomas)