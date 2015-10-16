* Govt selling a 10 pct Coal India stake
* Has again extended bid deadline
* Banks says coming under pressure from environmental
campaigners
* High workload, paltry fees also make banks leery
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Oct 16 India's plan to raise as much as
$3.3 billion from selling a 10 percent stake in Coal India Ltd
could be thrown off course by global investment banks
under pressure from environmental groups to steer clear of the
share sale.
Several senior executives at foreign investment banks in
Mumbai said 'green' concerns had clouded Coal India since its
listing five years ago, and few were keen to take on a deal that
could tarnish their public image.
The pressure in a country where economic growth frequently
trumps environmental concerns comes at a convenient time for
banks. Many operating in India are under pressure to be more
selective when it comes to roles that are heavy on staff but
light on returns. The government pays a fee of just 1 rupee
($0.015).
Banks' reluctance, say people directly involved in the sale,
prompted the government this week to extend the deadline for
bids from banks for a third time, and could make it tougher for
New Delhi to narrow the fiscal gap.
The Department of Disinvestment, which oversees stake sales
in state firms, has not given a reason for the extensions.
"This time, the pressure from groups like Greenpeace is very
intense, and no one is in a mood to take chances on a deal where
you're not going to make money anyway," said one senior
investment banker at a foreign bank.
A second banker at a large European bank said he would
struggle to get permission from his bosses. "The pressure is
building up," he said.
An official at the finance ministry, which oversees the
disinvestment department, brushed aside concerns the share issue
could be derailed, arguing environmental concerns had always
been an issue for Coal India.
But an individual close to Coal India confirmed bankers and
investors were under pressure from environmental campaign
groups, and a third investment banker said the government was
expected to call a meeting to discuss concerns over the sale.
"In the past six to eight months there has definitely been a
movement against coal. These are mostly foreign banks and
investors," said the person close to Coal India.
New Delhi plans to use the proceeds from its stake sale
programme to shore up its finances, and aims to raise 695
billion rupees ($10.7 billion) by March - a third of which would
come from Coal India.
The government, which owns 78.65 percent of Coal India, has
raised 127 billion rupees so far this year.
Indian banks take part in all large stake sales, but foreign
banks, with their vast offshore networks, are crucial for
successfully raising large capital, particularly abroad.
Global banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley worked
on previous Coal India share sales.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman, and Deutsche
declined to comment, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
KING COAL
Campaigners at Greenpeace and the Rainforest Action Network
(RAN), among the groups pressuring banks, said the banks were
responding to sustained campaigns against coal and Coal India.
Ben Collins, San Francisco-based campaigner for RAN, said
the campaign was stepped up after Coal India failed to meet
environmental commitments made during its last share issue in
January, which raised $3.6 billion, India's largest equity deal.
"It has been a continuation of a campaign to highlight the
financial, social and environmental risks surrounding coal,"
said Ashish Fernandes, a Greenpeace campaigner. "This is an
indication Coal India hasn't really changed."
Coal fuels 60 percent of India's power production, but Coal
India is a sprawling, inefficient behemoth, consistently missing
production targets and frequently battling accusations over
worker safety and environmental damage.
Coal India Chairman Sutirtha Bhattacharya did not respond to
an email requesting comment.
Private equity-fuelled deals are on the up, and banks say
state share sales tie up staff for months, leaving teams
stretched and advisers out of pocket. The paltry fees also erode
banks' pricing power in private sector deals, bankers say.
"When I'm getting the deals flow from the private side now
why should I go and chase the government deals where I'm not
going to make any money despite working on them for months,"
said the equity capital market head of a U.S.-based bank.
($1 = 64.8300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, with additional reporting by
Clara Ferreira Marques in MUMBAI and Krishna Das, Manoj Kumar
and Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Ian Geoghegan)