* HSBC, India's ICICI Securities, SBI Capital among bidders
* Govt likely to decide on timeline for hiring 5 banks this
week
* Stake sale part of New Delhi's aim to raise $10.5 bln
(Adds details, background on govt's asset sale programme)
Nov 16 Eight investment banks including HSBC
and India's ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have
submitted bids to manage a 10-percent stake divestment in
state-owned Coal India, IFR reported, citing a person
close to the deal.
The stake sale, valued at about $3.2 billion at the current
Coal India stock price, is part of New Delhi's aim to raise 695
billion rupees ($10.52 billion) by March by selling minority
stakes in government-owned companies.
The government has raised 127 billion rupees ($1.92
billion), or less than 20 percent of its target, so far this
year. It owns 79.65 percent of Coal India.
Other investment banks who have submitted bids for the
offering are Axis Capital, Elara Capital, Edelweiss, Kotak
Investment Banking and JM Financial, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, said.
The Department of Disinvestment, which oversees stake sales
in state firms, will decide later this week on the timeline for
hiring five banks to manage the share sale, the person told IFR.
The department and all eight banks did not immediately
respond request for comment.
The deadline for submitting bids was extended thrice as
global investment banks came under pressure from environmental
groups to steer clear of the process, sources told Reuters last
month.
The divestment department has not given a reason for the
extensions.
Coal fuels 60 percent of India's power production, but Coal
India is a sprawling, inefficient behemoth, consistently missing
production targets and frequently battling accusations over
worker safety and environmental damage.
Coal India Chairman Sutirtha Bhattacharya did not respond to
an email requesting comment last month.
Indian banks take part in all large stake sales, but foreign
banks, with their vast offshore networks and institutional
client base, are crucial for successfully raising large capital,
particularly abroad.
Global banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley worked
on previous Coal India share sales.
A total of 18 banks had submitted bids for managing a
10-percent stake sale in Coal India in January this year, IFR
reported. In contrast, HSBC is the only foreign bank to bid for
the bookrunner's role in the latest round.
Many foreign banks operating in India are also under
pressure to be more selective when it comes to roles that are
heavy on staff but light on returns. Most government equity
deals pay a fee of just 1 rupee ($0.015).
($1 = 66.0100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan in SINGAPORE and Sumeet
Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Devidutta
Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)